National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

HBM stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

