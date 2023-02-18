Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $221.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00223076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00057606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,529,984 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

