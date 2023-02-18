NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $2.22 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00010445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $218.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,453,322 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 859,453,322 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.52436978 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $177,442,464.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

