Neo (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.11 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Neo has a market cap of $687.87 million and approximately $61.11 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00039565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
