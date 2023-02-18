Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $173.57 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $173.57 million and $5.47 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,647.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00405076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00092076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00656876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00551033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00173022 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,226,769,621 coins and its circulating supply is 39,708,134,372 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

