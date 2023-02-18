Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $173.57 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $173.57 million and $5.47 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,647.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00405076 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013594 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00092076 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00656876 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00551033 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00173022 BTC.
About Nervos Network
Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,226,769,621 coins and its circulating supply is 39,708,134,372 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
