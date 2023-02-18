Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance

NBW opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

