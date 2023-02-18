Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $126.88 million and $226,275.09 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00423156 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.72 or 0.28030623 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
