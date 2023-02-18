New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.64%.

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

