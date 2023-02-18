Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 0.8%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.46. 28,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 33,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Newcrest Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
