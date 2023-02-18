Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.33.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $200.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

