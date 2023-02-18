NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $609,485.29

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. NFT has a market capitalization of $609,485.29 and $446.42 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00216133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,683.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01653361 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

