Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

