Northland Securities Lowers DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $17.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DZSI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DZS by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DZS by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

