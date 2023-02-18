Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 on March 15th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $384.84 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

