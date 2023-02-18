NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

NorthWestern Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NWE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 492,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 13.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

