NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.
NorthWestern Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NWE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 492,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.