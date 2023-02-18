Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.68 million. Nova also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.93-1.14 EPS.
Nova stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23.
NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
