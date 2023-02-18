Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.68 million. Nova also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.93-1.14 EPS.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

About Nova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nova by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

