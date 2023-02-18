Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

