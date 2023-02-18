Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.
Novavax Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
