Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

NUS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Read More

