Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

NUS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

