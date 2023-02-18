Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nucor by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,316 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,351,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

