Numis Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Numis Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 72.50 ($0.88).

Currys Price Performance

CURY stock opened at GBX 74.15 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £840.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 52.65 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.30 ($1.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.12.

Currys Cuts Dividend

Currys Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

