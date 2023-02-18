Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $92.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. HSBC cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.28.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.1 %

Nutrien stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

