NYM (NYM) One Day Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $96.46 million and $1.31 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.28178113 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,086,540.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

