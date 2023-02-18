Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Trading Down 10.2 %

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

