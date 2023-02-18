Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,500 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

MTDR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

