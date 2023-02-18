Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,100 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Arlo Technologies worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ARLO opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

