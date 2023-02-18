Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Employers worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 6.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Employers by 10.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Employers by 18.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 128,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

