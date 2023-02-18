Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

