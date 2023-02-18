Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,400 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Information Services Group worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

