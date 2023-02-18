Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $574.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

