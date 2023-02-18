Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Old Mutual from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.