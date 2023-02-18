OMG Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.34 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00006821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $236.20 million and $20.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00058366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.