OmniaVerse Price Reaches $0.0013 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $364,243.14 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00422374 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.65 or 0.27978795 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.