Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

