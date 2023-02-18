Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,389,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,113,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 225,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 142,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.28 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

