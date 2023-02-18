Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 9,793 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 259.41%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

