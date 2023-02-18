Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chewy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $49,246,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $44.61 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

