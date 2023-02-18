Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

JAZZ stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,755 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.