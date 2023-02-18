Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

