Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

