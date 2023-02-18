Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

