Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

