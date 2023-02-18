Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,813,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $384.84 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

