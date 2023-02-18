Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

