Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

