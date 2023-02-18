Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 32,035 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 920.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.