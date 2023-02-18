Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,170 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,639,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,961,000 after purchasing an additional 296,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.80 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

