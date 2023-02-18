Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

