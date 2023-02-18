Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio Profile

TWLO stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

