Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 20,025 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

