Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 523 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

